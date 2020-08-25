© Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Teva Is at Center of Drug Price-Fixing Case Filed by States

U.S. prosecutors are preparing to charge Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. with conspiring with competitors to raise prices for generic drugs, according to a person familiar with the matter.The Justice Department is planning to charge Teva as soon as Tuesday after the company rebuffed a settlement that would have required paying a criminal penalty and admitting wrongdoing, said the person, who declined to be named because the matter is confidential.Teva's U.S.-traded shares fell as much as 6% on the news and were down 2.3% to $9.41 at 3:25 p.m. in New York. A spokesperson for the company, which is based in Israel, declined to comment.Five other companies have settled charges and agreed to pay a total of $426 million in criminal penalties.Chief Executive Officer Kare Schultz said in an interview earlier this month that Teva didn't engage in price-fixing and that the company was prepared to fight any charges. Schultz said the company wouldn't agree to an accord that could limit the company's ability to sell products in the U.S.The Justice Department's antitrust division, which is conducting the investigation, has offered Teva a settlement known as a deferred prosecution agreement, according to a person familiar with the matter. Such resolutions suspend charges but require a company to admit wrongdoing and cooperate in the investigation.Teva told the government it would only accept a non-prosecution agreement that doesn't require the drugmaker to admit wrongdoing, the person said.Teva is strapped for cash as it attempts to reduce its more than $26 billion debt load.Schultz told investors earlier this month that Teva's liabilities remain difficult to model, though Teva will do its best to avoid "insurmountable financial damage."