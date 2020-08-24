© AP



Muslim militants allied with Islamic State set off a powerful motorcycle explosive followed by a suicide bombing that togetheron Monday, many of them soldiers, in the worst extremist attack in the Philippines this year, military officials said.in southern Sulu province, regional military commander Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan said. The bombings were staged as the government grapples with the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia.Vinluan said"It was a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device which exploded while our soldiers were on a marketing run," Vinluan told reporters., occurred about an hour later and killed the bomber, a soldier, a police commando and wounded several others, a military report said. The suspected bomber walked out of a snack shop, approached soldiers who were securing a Roman Catholic cathedral andSnipers were deployed in the area to guard against more bombers as the victims were carried to an ambulance.The bombings were the deadliest attack in the country this year and were staged as the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque condemned the bombings "in the strongest possible terms".Initial pictures showed soldiers carrying a man from the scene of the explosion near an army truck while another victim lay on the road. The wreckage of a motorcycle and body parts were seen on the road.The first bombing was carried out near a town plaza and the cathedral in the predominantly Muslim province. The country's southern region is home to minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic nation and has been the scene of decades of Muslim separatist unrest, particularly in remote island provinces such as Jolo.Military officials said last week that Sawadjaan had plotted bombings in Sulu using two female suicide attackers.The army angrily described the killings as a rub out and demanded murder charges be filed immediately against nine policemen. Police officials, however, say it may have been a mistaken encounter between the army and police forces.The military has been waging a months-long offensive against theIts armed fighters have dwindled in number to a few hundred in recent years due to battle setbacks and surrenders, includingwho gave up to authorities two weeks ago after being wounded in battle.Susukan has been blamed for kidnappings and beheadings of hostages, including foreign tourists. He reportedly surrendered through a Muslim rebel chief who has signed a peace deal and was cooperating with the government.Military officials said they were not discounting the possibility that Monday's bombings were staged partly in retaliation for the detention of Susukan, who is now in police custody and faces multiple murder and kidnapping charges.