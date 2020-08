© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko



Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya says Lukashenko will 'have to leave'

At a rally in the western city of Grodno on Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko asked protesters to forgive police "if they made a mistake" and ordered striking factories to be shut down.Speaking before a gathering of his supporters, Lukashenko also claimed that most images showing injuries caused by law enforcement officers are fake. "60 percent of pictures showing bruising are staged photos," he said in his speech.Belarus is currently in the midst of a political crisis caused by mass unrest following August 9's disputed presidential election. According to the official vote tally, Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote, with leading opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya being awarded just 10 percent. But the opposition says the ballot was rigged and Tikhanovskaya was the real winner.In the aftermath of the election, tens of thousands of Belarusians took to the streets around the country to demand a free and fair contest, and some factory workers went on strike. Since the protests started, there have been numerous reports of protesters being attacked, and even videos showing the torture of detainees in jail. The Belarusian authorities also reported the death of three demonstrators.In the face of violence, Lukashenko urged his crowd to "forgive" the offending policemen, highlighting that they are a necessary part of keeping the country safe.However, according to Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, all are currently operating normally.Exiled Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has revealed she will meet with US diplomat Stephen Biegun to discuss this month's disputed election, controversially awarded to incumbent Alexander Lukashenko.She has also said Lukashenko "will have to leave " office. Tikhanovskaya's meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will take place in Lithuania on Monday and focus on the current crisis in Belarus, prompted by the controversial presidential election, her team told Reuters on Saturday, during an online interview she was giving to the news agency."During the campaign, I didn't see myself as a politician, but I pushed myself forward," she told Reuters from Lithuania, where she and her family fled after an alleged attempt on her life that was uncovered by the Belarusian authorities. "I don't see myself in politics. I am not a politician."Tikhanovskaya, who Minsk election officials insist scored just over 10 percent in the August 9 poll, says she sees change coming in Belarus, and that it will force President Lukashenko to leave his position. The opposition says the vote has been rigged, and mass protests against Lukashenko continue in Belarus, with demonstrators demanding a new "free and fair" election. "I'm sure that sooner or later he will have to leave," Tikhanovskaya said.Tikhanovskaya has been sharing videos on social media in support of the ongoing protests, and says, and more. "I asked everybody to respect the independence of our country, the sovereignty of our country," she said.Following a tough police response to the post-election protests across Belarus, the show of public support for Lukashenko from even the nation's closest ally, Russia, has been muted, although President VladimirThe Belarusian leader has publicly declared he has Russia's full backing - the two nations are both members of the Union State and the Collective Security Treaty Organization - but the Kremlin has clarified that any military help is limited to cases of foreign invasion, and no troops have been sent to Belarus in support. Moscow added that any outside interference in the country would be "unacceptable," while adding Belarus has been coping with the situation just fine on its own.