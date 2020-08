© REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko



"We have already received requests for dialogue from foreign partners," Kolesnikova said.

Russia comprises 50 percent of our exports

Tikhanovskaya urges EU not to recognize 'fraudulent' Belarus elections

Abandoning Union State agreement with Russia would cost Belarus 25% of GDP

Belarus' opposition wants to build good relations with all countries and has no plans to cancel existing treaties with Russia. That's according to Maria Kolesnikova, the most prominent leader still active inside the state.Her comments came after Russian President VladimirKolesnikova confirmed that other countries have been seeking to establish contact with the opposition in Belarus.Along with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, she has become the 'face' of the movement seeking to replace long-time incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, and told broadcaster Echo of Moscow that she distrusts the current president's apparent willingness to enter serious negotiations on a new government. She also emphasized that she considers Russia to be a vital ally to her country., pledging that the opposition would respect "all existing agreements (including the 'Union State' treaty and the mutual defense alliance via the CTSO)." Kolesnikova added that Lukashenko's ongoing tensions with Moscow were proof of his unsuitability to lead Belarus, and promised that the opposition would build mutually beneficial relations with Russia. Kolesnikova first assumed political prominence as the campaign manager for Viktor Babariko, a businessman who, initially, was the main opposition contender to Lukashenko. He was then refused inclusion on the ballot for the election and was jailed. Babariko is considered to "be a prisoner of conscience" by Amnesty International, a Western human rights NGO. In Moscow, it's widely believed that Babariko would be the most likely choice to succeed Lukashenko if the long-term leader eventually falls. She noted that, besides, other countries are already seeking ties with the opposition."We try to come up with plans on how to smooth out all the sharpest edges, in a bid to avoid a situation of persecution. Let us speak about guarantees of the Coordination Council's operation... Such guarantees are necessary," news agency TASS reported Latushko as saying. "And the role of our neighbors, Russia and the EU, is required here. I am certain that... this is both in Russia's and the EU's interests... We are interested in advice, dialogue-mediation within society, from these respected partners."He underlined that the opposition considers it disadvantageous to sever ties with Russia - primarily for economic reasons.According to Latushko, the desire to cooperate with the West is basedhe pointed out, adding that Russia and the EU must "respond to the expectations of [Belarusian] society, not those of the authorities, who have lost society's trust."Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has urged the European Union to reject the result of Belarus' contested presidential election, while calling on the bloc to respect the country's sovereignty.In a video message addressed to the European Council, Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania last week, said that the EU should not recognize the "fraudulent" August 9 election, adding that President Alexander Lukashenko has "lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our nation."She announced the formation of the National Coordination Council of Belarus, which will "lead the process of peaceful transition of power via dialogue." The council will call for "new, fair, and democratic presidential elections," the main opposition candidate said.International observers should participate in order to ensure the legitimacy of the new election, Tikhanovskaya added, while stressing that EU leaders should "respect the sovereignty of Belarus and the choice of the Belarusian people."Her message comes ahead of the European Council's emergency meeting on the situation in Belarus, which is scheduled to take place later on Wednesday. In a statement announcing the summit, European Council President Charles Michel said that "the people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader." He condemned the violence against anti-government protesters.A key aide to Belarus's embattled President Lukashenko has warned opposition members to think again about any idea of withdrawing from the 'Union State' treaty with Moscow. Valery Belsky says it would collapse living standards.The two countries form a unique partnership under a 1999 agreement, enthusiasm for which has fluctuated over the past two decades.During an interview with the state news agency BelTA on Wednesday, Belsky, who advises Lukashenko on finance, said the country would lose 25 percent of GDP if the opposition seized power and canceled the Union State. 