A Democratic candidate running for mayor in South Carolina was reportedly arrested for allegedly faking her own kidnapping to try to win votes.Sabrina Belcher was arrested and charged with conspiracy and filing a false police report after according to The State. Police After she claimed to have been kidnapped she told police that she was "assaulted and kidnapped by an unknown man during an attempted robbery." Belcher also said the unknown man broke her car windows.After she claimed to have been kidnapped she told police that she was "assaulted and kidnapped by an unknown man during an attempted robbery." Belcher also said the unknown man broke her car windows. police said. The man Belcher was referencing is reportedly named Christopher James Eaddy. Eaddy was also charged with conspiracy in the case, according to the Sumter Police Department."This was simply an effort to create disorder and discontent in our community for personal gain," Police Chief Russell Roark said in a press release.Belcher is in a race with five other candidates in Sumter, South Carolina, and has yet to drop out.