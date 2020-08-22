© Geoffrey Kuchera | Dreamstime.com

A mother of two has died of her injuries after she was attacked by a bear in a forest north of Buffalo Narrows yesterday.Around 7:15 p.m. on August 20, police received a report an adult man, a 44-year-old woman and two children under the age of 10 were camping when a black bear attacked the female. No one else was injured.According to a release from RCMP, the woman's injuries were significant. Medical personnel pronounced her deceased at Buffalo Narrows after she was airlifted from the area where the attack occurred.The location of the attack is in a remote area, near McKie Lake, roughly 150 km northeast of Buffalo Narrows. The location is 20 km west of Cree Lake's southern tip.Police reported the bear was destroyed at the scene.Ministry of Environment Conservation Officers are on scene and will investigate the circumstances around the attack. The carcass will be sent away and undergo an animal necropsy.