Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC

The penultimate day of the Democratic National ConventionOn the third day of the virtual Democratic National Convention, they finally wheeled out the big guns. We got to see former president Barack Obama and hear exactly what he would say in support of Joe Biden. We listened to privileged teenage singing sensationThough the past two days were heavy on "orange man bad" rhetoric, day three was even worse. The goal was to portrayNow, there isn't much one can say about trotting out a singer such as Billie Eilish and having them complain about things they don't understand. But what I find more nefarious is havingThink back to events past: we didn't see George W Bush chewing out Barack Obama on behalf of Mitt Romney.Even if you're not interested in the traditions of supposed political politeness, you'd have to admit Obama attacked Trump with some brutal statements that ring hollow if you know anything about Obama's own tenure as president. All of a sudden, the person who said he was going to govern with a pen and subvert Congress is a huge fan of the Constitution and democracy. Whether you agree with Trump using executive action or not, it's 100 percent hypocritical of Obama to act as if he never did so himself.As for. There was a lot of focus on gender and a lot of focus on race. One thing hers had in common with Obama's was their portrayal of the United States. Their view of the country is aligned with that of the New York Times' 1619 Project so detached from reality that it should be filed in the fiction section.One of Harris's uninventive, but widely quoted platitudes wasWe are over a hundred years removed from slavery, and 50 years removed from the Civil Rights marches.Keep in mind that the two people who are currently claiming this most loudly are biracial, and that both served as senators.The funniest part of all is thatAnd this is where everything falls apart. What I saw was a harkening back to the Obama era coupled with moreThree days in and it's even more obvious than it was on day one that these folks learnt nothing from the 2016 election. Trump is still a reaction to the Obama era. If they cannot give anyone anything aside from silly platitudes with no basis in reality, or more "orange man bad," then the Democrats better not be scratching their heads if they lose the election again.