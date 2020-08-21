Tensions continue to spike between U.S. and Iran as U.S. pushes for U.N. slap-back sanctions.Iranian state TV announced Thursday that the nation has unveiled two new missiles, one named after a top Iranian military official killed by a U.S. drone strikes this year.Muhandis was killed in the same January drone strike that killed Soleimani.Because the arms embargo will not be extended, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requested Thursday, that the U.N. restore sanctions on Iran - a policy referred to as the so-called snapback because it would restore sanctions that had been imposed before the deal to limit Iran's nuclear program had been reached."It's a snapback. Not uncommon," President Trump said Wednesday during a press conference.The U.S.'s aim is to stop Iran's nuclear development, ballistic missiles program and to deter state-sponsored terrorism."Iran has repeatedly violated the arms embargo by proliferating weapons to its partners and proxies throughout the Middle East region," Pompeo wrote to the U.N. Thursday. "In addition, Iran has repeatedly defied the Security Council's call on it to not undertake any activity related to ballistic missile technology."It is unclear how the U.N. member states are going to react to the call for snap-back sanctions, though Russia and China have already said they will not support the measures.Iran has also said they will not conduct any talks regarding their nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities as long as the sanctions stay in place.