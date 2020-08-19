Typhoon Higos, the seventh typhoon this year, made landfall on the coast of Zhuhai City, south China's Guangdong Province at around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.China's Central Meteorological Station issued an orange alert and expected Higos to move northwest at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour and will gradually weaken.The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau downgraded the typhoon signal from the highest to No. 3 as Typhoon Higos was leaving the city, and Macao's Border Gate and Zhuhai-Macao cross-boundary industrial zone reopened at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.The observatory suggested the public stay away from the shoreline and not engage in water sports and warned that some low-lying areas may experience flooding.