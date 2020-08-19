© iStock

Gardai in Kilkenny received multiple calls on Tuesday night after reports of a loud bang in the city.Dozens of residents in the south-east county said they heard a strange loud bang around 10pm.The noise was believed to have come from near a cathedral in the City although no damage was reported at the church - KCLR96fm reports.Many people took to Twitter to question what the noise was while some were so concerned that they phoned the Gardai.Among the theories being branded around locally is that it was a "sonic boom" associated with the Perseids meteor shower.Said to be the best meteor shower of the year, it was highly visible over Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.Did you hear the mysterious bang? Let us know what you think it was.