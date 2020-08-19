Incumbent Lois Frankel and social media firebrand Laura Loomer won their respective primaries Tuesday, setting the tone for what will be a fiery, nationally watched congressional election in November.Frankel, a former West Palm Beach mayor seeking her fifth term in U.S. House District 21, beat newcomer Guido Weiss by a landslide to win the Democratic nomination. Frankel captured 86.40% of the votes to Weiss' 13.60%."Every election night is exciting, no matter how many times you are in it," Frankel said Tuesday night from her home in West Palm Beach.While Frankel was celebrating her quick win, Loomer was surrounded by an all-star cast of conservative and far-right leaders toasting her win in the GOP primary.Even President Donald Trump weighed in on Loomer's victory via Twitter."Great going Laura," he wrote. "You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!"The praise from the right kept flowing."Lois Frankel doesn't know it yet, but she is going to get Laura Loomered," said Stone,. Stone called Loomer the "Joan of Arc of the conservative movement."Loomer vowed to win the race in November, despite— Democrats outnumber Republicans by 40% — occupied by a well-known incumbent."I'm going to need all of you to win in November," she told the crowd at the party.Loomer also blasted tech giants that banned her from social media. Then she noted that Trump on Tuesday announced he would pardon suffragette Susan B. Anthony on the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote."Which proves what I have always believed, that well behaved women never make history," she said.Frankel, who also served in the Florida House of Representatives, was facing her first primary opponent since winning her first term in 2012. She ran unopposed in the 2018 general election.Frankel said she knows she will have a different kind of fight on her hands. Far-right Republican Loomer has outraised Frankel by about $300,000."I can tell you her values do not reflect the values of this district," Frankel said of Loomer. "I have lived here over 40 years, and the people here stand up against white supremacy. She'll have to disguise herself if she's going to get votes."Loomer,, beat five other candidates for a victory that saw her take about 42% of the votes.Despite the pandemic, Loomer hosted a blow-out election night watch party for several hundred people at the Hilton Hotel by the West Palm Beach Airport. The party was replete with a coffee bar, appetizers, glittery hats and purses for sale, and life-size cutouts of Loomer and Trump with which guests could pose for pictures., streaming the event live on YouTube to the delight of around 2,000 viewers, most of whom posted words of support. A former Breitbart editor, Yiannopoulos resigned in 2017 after speaking out in favor of same-sex pedophilia.Yiannopoulos told the crowd that Loomer is an "extraordinary woman" who has gone from "hell-raising activist" to political figure."She has forged herself into a true political phenomenon," he said.McInnes founded the Proud Boys, an organization the Southern Poverty Law Center described as a white nationalist, anti-Muslim, misogynistic hate group. The center said the Proud Boys are responsible for countless incidents of violence and aggression, including at the Charlottesville riots.McInnes talked of how Loomer has persevered despite the bans from social media and financial networks, which he said have cost her."She takes it on the chin but keeps getting up," he said. "That's what inspires us."Loomer began her Election Day early, firing up supporters on the alt-right social media platform Parler by saying: "Democrats want to make Sharia Law mainstream here in America" and that they want "hate crimes against Jews and Christians to become the new normal."The self-described "Most Banned Woman on the Planet", accused of using hate speech and being non-compliant with site rules.Long critical and even threatening on social media, Loomer has called for the widespread firing of Muslims and for Muslim congressional members to be jailed.But in a day and age where social media is the go-to place for political news, Loomer got the last laugh Tuesday, trouncing her opponents and taking home the nomination. And, Loomer told her supporters, Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, called just before Loomer's acceptance speech to tell her she was a "political rock star."