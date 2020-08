© Airbus Defence & Space and 38 North/Pleiades



Over 20 people have died in North Korea after two weeks of heavy rains and flooding.In a press statement of 14 August, 2020, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that 22 people have died and 4 are missing after weeks of heavy rain and floods in North Korea.The regions with most severe damages include Kimhwa, Cholwon, Hoeyang and Changdo Counties of Kangwon Province and Unpha and Jangphung Counties of North Hwanghae Province. KCNA reports suggested that many people are suffering hardships after being displaced from their homes. The numbers of displacements were not stated.including Kangwon and North and South Hwanghae Provinces and Kaesong City. Satellite imagery suggests flooding may also have damaged part of a nuclear facility on the bank of the Kuryong River in Yongbyon.