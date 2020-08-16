A view of the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center shows flooding along the bank of the Kuryong River in Yongbyon, North Korea, August 6, 2020
© Airbus Defence & Space and 38 North/Pleiades
Over 20 people have died in North Korea after two weeks of heavy rains and flooding. Thousands of homes and wide areas of farmland have been damaged or destroyed.

In a press statement of 14 August, 2020, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that 22 people have died and 4 are missing after weeks of heavy rain and floods in North Korea.

The country's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that floods had damaged or destroyed 39,296 hectares of farmland, 16,680 homes and 630 public buildings across the country.


The regions with most severe damages include Kimhwa, Cholwon, Hoeyang and Changdo Counties of Kangwon Province and Unpha and Jangphung Counties of North Hwanghae Province. KCNA reports suggested that many people are suffering hardships after being displaced from their homes. The numbers of displacements were not stated.

Flooding has also damaged infrastructure, including roads, railway lines, power station dams and bridges across the country, including Kangwon and North and South Hwanghae Provinces and Kaesong City. Satellite imagery suggests flooding may also have damaged part of a nuclear facility on the bank of the Kuryong River in Yongbyon.

Flooding has also affected South Korea after long-term heavy rainfall. As of 09 August, the Yonhap News Agency reported 30 people have died and 6,000 displaced.