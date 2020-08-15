The death toll in rain-related incidents in Balochistan has climbed to 13 as two more people swept away in floodwater in different areas of the province on Wednesday.According to a report released by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding the casualties and damages in rain-related incidents, 13 people including two women and three children have died in Balochistan during the recent monsoon rains.The flash floods injured seven people and caused damage to 861 houses, while 46 houses were partially destroyed.The fresh spell of monsoon rainfall caused damages to three houses in Kechi, two each in Dera Bugti and Khuzdar, 135 in Jhal Magis and five houses were damaged in Harnai.Moreover, N-65 motorway remained closed for traffic on the fourth consecutive day as Pinjara barrage was destroyed by floods in Bolan.On August 10, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan visited the flood-affected areas of Harnai district. The chief minister assured all possible support to the flood affectees to minimise their sufferings.Source: The Law Today Pakistan (TLTP)