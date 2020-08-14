Recent flooding began in the country after heavy rainfall in late July. Damage was reported in parts of Khartoum and a dam collapsed in Blue Nile state.
In a recent report, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said:
"Heavy rains in Sudan started on the 28 July and have since continued with further rains forecasted in the coming weeks. As the rains have intensified during the first week of August, they have caused flooding, destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods, and have displaced thousands of people in multiple locations across the country. Khartoum, Blue Nile and River Nile are amongst the most affected states. Floods have also led to damages and affected people in other regions, including Al Jazirah, West Kordofan and South Darfur."In a report of 12 August, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the states with the highest numbers of affected were Gezira / Al Jazirah (27,780 people affected), Kassala (27,225), Red Sea (19,625), North Kordofan (17,855), South Darfur (17,435) and Werst Kordofan (16,755).
reported that heavy rainfall across the country on 08 to 09 August left hundreds of homes destroyed and 20 people dead, bring the number of fatalities in the recent flooding to 35.
Since then further flooding in the eastern state of Kassala has left 8 people dead and 8,567 affected, according to media reports.
Social Media