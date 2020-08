© Sudan Civil Defence



"Heavy rains in Sudan started on the 28 July and have since continued with further rains forecasted in the coming weeks. As the rains have intensified during the first week of August, they have caused flooding, destruction of infrastructure, houses and livelihoods, and have displaced thousands of people in multiple locations across the country. Khartoum, Blue Nile and River Nile are amongst the most affected states. Floods have also led to damages and affected people in other regions, including Al Jazirah, West Kordofan and South Darfur."

Flooding in Sudan has affected over 180,000 people across 17 states, with over 40 fatalities reported.In a recent report, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said:In a report of 12 August, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the states with the highest numbers of affected were Gezira / Al Jazirah (27,780 people affected), Kassala (27,225), Red Sea (19,625), North Kordofan (17,855), South Darfur (17,435) and Werst Kordofan (16,755).Media, quoting Sudan civil defence sources, reported and 8,567 affected, according to media reports.