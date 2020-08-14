Strange cloud phenomenon over Ashville, Alabama
Thousands of people have shared a photo of clouds in the Ashville, Alabama sky yesterday and no one has been able to identify a reason for the strange phenomenon. Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa and ABC 33/40 Chief Meteorologist James Spann shared the photo set on Sunday evening, submitted by Facebook user Joshua Smith. Smith said he took the pictures on Interstate 59 near Ashville.