Sichuan issued a top-level red alert for flash floods on Tuesday evening as downpours continued to lash the province.

Heavy rain is continuing to wreak havoc in southwest China's Sichuan Province, with tens of thousands of residents evacuated, houses damaged and roads blocked.Around 107,000 people had been affected by the rain across the province, with 14 rivers swollen by floodwater, it said.. Traffic was interrupted on a national highway due to landslides in Shimian County, Ya'an City.Local authorities advised tourist sites and rural family inns to suspend operations in five major cities and prefectures of Sichuan.The province has coordinated 49 emergency relief teams to aid in local disaster relief work.