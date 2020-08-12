French police are investigating a spate of killings of horses involving mutilation of the animals' bodies.The latest in Cortambert, a village in the Saone-et-Loire region, occurred overnight on Friday."We do not understand the motivation. Is it a satanic rite, insurance fraud, some macabre trophy hunt or an internet challenge? We don't know. It is very traumatising," she said.National police are assisting local investigations of cases, and France has sent alerts to other European countries' forces, she said.