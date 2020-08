© Reuters / Peter Macdiarmid

The huge increase in US expats renouncing from our experience is that the current pandemic has allowed individuals the time to review their ties to the US and decide that the current political climate and annual US tax reporting is just too much to bear.

Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.The number of Americans to give up their citizenship in the first six months of 2020 more than doubles the figure for all of 2019, in which a mere 2,072 citizens cut ties to the US.Even as an unprecedented number of Americans leave their citizenship behind, new immigrants are seeing a major spike in application fees, some of which rocketed up by more than 80 percent earlier this month, according to a release from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (UCIS). Under the revised fee, new applicants will pay some $520 more than before, erecting a larger financial barrier for new arrivals, for whom a number of fee waivers were also recently eliminated. The UCIS, which relies on such fees to cover its operating costs, argues the increases are needed to make up for budget shortfalls, having already requested a $1.2 billion bailout from Congress to fill the gap.