3 1/2 miles south of Virden at 8:00 pm Friday August 7th. Please contact me for release rights. pic.twitter.com/tFpKBHopJF — Kurtis Fafard 🇨🇦 (@706_kurtis) August 8, 2020

A storm chaser witnessed an unexpected tornado touching down in Virden, Manitoba, on August 7.Cheyenne Ammeter filmed a video that showed the tornado swirling at the end of a dirt road, bringing up specks of dirt from the ground."The development of this storm took us by surprise, as Environment Canada and the PASPC were both in agreement that while severe weather would happen, no one expected tornadoes," Ammeter told Storyful.Credit: Cheyenne Ammeter via Storyful