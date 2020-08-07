lightning
A 41-year-old-man was killed and his 38-year-old wife injured due to a lightning strike in southern Mongolia, the country's emergency management agency said Friday.

The couple from Deren soum of Dundgovi Province were herding their livestock on Thursday when the lightning strike hit, the agency said in a statement.

The wife was badly injured, and is currently being treated at hospital.

On Wednesday, 22 sheep and 46 goats from a herder were killed in a lightning strike in Durvuljin soum of Zavkhan province in western Mongolia, according to the agency.