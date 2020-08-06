Society's Child
De Blasio announces COVID-19 checkpoints on tunnels and bridges to enforce quarantine order
Daily Caller
Wed, 05 Aug 2020 02:44 UTC
The mayor tweeted, "New Yorkers worked too hard to beat back COVID-19 — we cannot lose that progress. 35 states have dangerously high infection rates. We won't let the virus spread here."
"Today we're announcing check points at key points of entry into New York City. We'll educate travelers on the state's mandatory 14 day quarantine and help them follow the rules safely," de Blasio tweeted.
"Travelers coming in from these states must complete travel health forms to support contact tracing efforts," according to the official government website of New York City.
This is the first major effort by New York City to enforce Governor Cuomo's 14-day quarantine for travelers from the 34 states and Puerto Rico with high COVID-19 rates, according to NBC New York.
The announcement comes one day after New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot resigned citing constant clashes with Mayor Bill de Blasio over how to confront the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Times.
"Failure to quarantine is a violation of State law, and individuals who fail to quarantine are subject to a $10,000 fine. Individuals who refuse to fill out the New York State Department of Health travel form are subject to a $2,000 fine," according to the NYC government website.
"The DOF Sheriff's Office in coordination with other law enforcement agencies will undertake traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City," said Sheriff Joseph Fucito.
Non-essential workers entering the state must "stay at their residence or in a hotel room, leaving only for essential medical appointments or treatment or to obtain food and other essential goods when the delivery of food or other essential goods to their residence or hotel is not feasible," according the the NYC government website.
"New York City is holding the line against COVID-19, and New Yorkers have shown tremendous discipline," said Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to the official New York City website. "We're not going to let our hard work slip away and will continue to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy."
Quote of the Day
"An extraordinary and very perilous state of affairs had been created in the [US] South by the sudden and absolute emancipation of the negroes. Here was a vast laboring, landless, homeless class, once slaves, now free; unpractised in liberty, unschooled in self-control; never sobered by the discipline of self-support never established in any habit of prudence; excited by a freedom they did not understand, excited by false hopes; bewildered and without leaders, and yet insolent and aggressive; sick of work, covetous of pleasure - a host of dusky children untimely put out of school."
Future (Democratic) President under whose leadership the US set out to 'make the world safe for democracy'.
(From 'The Reconstruction of the Southern States', Atlantic Monthly, 1901)
