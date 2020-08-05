Like many of the people watching this slow-moving train wreck, I'm beginning to lose perspective. My insight has become blocked by the increasingly irrational actions taking place. The uneasy feeling that things will get far worse is being heightened by the suggestion this is all by design, and when you don't get that, you have no defense is indeed frightening. It is bolstered by the supporting argument we should not listen to what those in charge say but rather that we watch what they do. Much of the growing apprehension is rooted in the domino effects about to be unleashed upon the economy. An example is, the tenant doesn't pay the landlord and risks eviction. The landlord doesn't pay his mortgage and risks foreclosure. The bank doesn't get paid, but that's OK because taxpayers will bail them out.
With so much unresolved and hanging in the wind conspiracy theories are taking wing. While I do not endorse the theory this is all developing as planned, it is difficult to deny the situation is dire and the general population remains clueless as to the dangers ahead. Collectively this includes a Fed which is out of control and a polarized government that is dysfunctional at best. Add to this the market manipulation which has reached epic levels. This whole scheme has resulted in a massive huge transfer of wealth and the creation of social chaos. For the "greater good" we have seen rules to further restrict our freedom being instituted and more expected to be imposed in one way or another.
Comment: See also:
- $1 billion in two weeks: Hedge funds capitalise on UK airlines gridlock over COVID-19 - Report
- Cuomo appoints billionaires to lead post-pandemic 'reforms', never mind pesky conflicts of interest
Even the appearance of a coin shortage due to our government being inept is causing people to claim this is all an intentional part of a larger plan. It means businesses are using the coin shortage to stop taking cash. This has left some people wondering if those wanting the demise of paper money are using the virus scam to eliminate cash altogether. The pandemic and warning germs can be transferred on the surface of money mean that suddenly "money" has now been deemed "unsafe." The rumor is out that Nancy Pelosi has already inserted in one stimulus bill the seeds of "taking our currency digital."
Comment: See also:
- Bank For International Settlements' (BIS) march towards a central bank digital currency continues to advance
- Forced vaccinations and 'digital certificates' next step in imposing coronavirus tyranny
This would force everyone into the banking system increasing the government's ability to tax, track, and control just about everything. The complete transformation to digital currency would mean if the government does not like your business or politics they could just lock you out of the system. They could even charge you to park your money while the bank would be allowed to lend it out and charge interest on it. Eliminating cash is the first step they must adopt for this to work. It would lock money into their system, they would eliminate or control all alternatives to money so it cannot be diverted from or moved out of the banking or financial system.
Is the plan to crash the US into the most devastating depression we have ever seen? While this could wipe out all US debt and clean the country of past obligations it would result in lost credibility and standing for generations to come. To construct such a calamity is simply insane and would shake the world economy and global financial system to its core. Many people claim a crash was coming anyway and the virus just sped things up. When looking at the alternative paths forward the importance of the forthcoming election could never be more crucial. These people point to the fact you can't have an economy that is solely built on fast food and shopping, you have to make stuff and export.
Comment: See also:
- Crash the economy, burn the cities, infect the people: The evil plan to remake America
- Lockdown wipes out US economy, contracts by worst-ever 32.9% in Q2
- German economy shrinks at record pace in 'recession of a century'
- Britain's economy paralysed by lockdown, GDP plunges by a record 20% - three times greater than the crash of 2008
- Sweden's economy grows well ahead of the rest after opting against full lockdown
We should at least acknowledge claims by the "it is all happening by design" faction extend to saying that all efforts to halt the coming collapse will not be enough. They contend the question is whether the markets will implode before or after tens of millions of Americans hit rock bottom and become totally destitute and ruined. Judging by the failure of Congress to even grasp the urgency or just how enormous the threat to our future is, perhaps this is the way the entire evil system was designed to unfold.
They know what’s happening. It’s by design FFS