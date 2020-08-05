Statins are not particularly effective at reducing the risk of dying from heart disease, a study claims.Scientists analysed 35 studies into the effects of the drugs which lower 'bad' LDL cholesterol and found the pills have no consistent benefit.The research, published in the British Medical Journal,Lead author Dr Robert DuBroff, from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, said that 'it seems intuitive and logical' to target LDL cholesterol because it is considered essential for the development of cardiovascular disease.Around 8 million people in Britain and 35 million in the US take statins. They are thought to prevent heart attacks and strokes by lowering levels of LDL cholesterol in the blood.Statins are routinely prescribed to people thought to be at risk of heart disease, including those with diabetes, high blood pressure and over-75s.However, in the new study, scientists argue that widespread prescription of statins is not particularly effective at reducing death.The researchers claimed that doctors have overlooked evidence which suggests statins are not effective.Dr DuBroff said:However, the findings were criticized by several other experts who stressed that there is lots of evidence showing the health benefits of lowering cholesterol.Cardiologist Professor Robert Storey, from the University of Sheffield, said: 'There is a huge amount of evidence showing that LDL or "bad" cholesterol is responsible, to a large extent, for the build-up of fat in the blood vessels supplying the heart, brain and other parts of the body.'People who have developed furring of these blood vessels benefit greatly from treatment to lower cholesterol, such as statins, and this has contributed to a big fall in risk for patients who have had the most common types of heart attack and stroke.'Where the evidence becomes less clear is for the use of cholesterol-lowering treatment in people who do not have any evidence of furring of the arteries.'This is because people who do not have ongoing furring of the arteries will not benefit in a meaningful way from cholesterol treatments over the few years that it takes to do a clinical trial, although this does not mean that they won't benefit over a longer period of time if they are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease.'Alun Hughes, professor of cardiovascular physiology and pharmacology at UCL, said the authors had conducted 'flawed analysis of published data'.He added: 'In contrast to the authors' conclusion, I think there is convincing evidence that statins reduce total mortality and cardiovascular events.'Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, medical director at the British Heart Foundation, yesterday defended the use of statins.He said: 'There's no question that statins save lives. As one of the most widely prescribed drugs in the UK, they have been subject to a huge amount of in-depth scientific research, which time and time again, has shown that they're a safe and effective way to prevent deadly heart attacks and strokes.'Flawed analysis of this vast evidence leads to unnecessary concern and confusion for patients, which can ultimately cost lives.'If you have been prescribed statins you should continue to take them regularly, as prescribed. If you have any concerns you should discuss your medication with your GP.'