Scientists have discovered kelp off the coast of Scotland, Ireland and France that has survived since the last ice age, around 16,000 years ago.Experts from Heriot-Watt University's Orkney campus analysed the genetic composition of oarweed from 14 areas across the northern Atlantic ocean.Dr Andrew Want collected samples from Kirkwall Bay, near his home.The marine ecologist said the "refugee populations" managed to hang on and survive "amid dramatic changes".Dr Want, who is based at Heriot-Watt's International Centre for Island Technology in Orkney, said:"Kelp plays a critical role in the Atlantic so it is important to understand what affects its distribution and survival over time and how sensitive it is to change."The research team, which included academics based in Portugal and France, found one distinct genetic cluster along the eastern seaboard of Canada and the US.Another was discovered in central and northern Europe and a third compact population around Brittany.Dr Want said the "Brittany population" is once again close to the other populations but has managed to remain distinct.He added: "Worryingly, this unique Brittany gene pool is projected to disappear under greenhouse gas emission scenarios."This provides further evidence of the loss of biodiversity expected with rapidly changing marine temperatures."The team's findings have been published in the European Journal of Phycology.Dr Joao Neiva, from Algarve's Centre of Marine Sciences, said:"These migrations provide a mechanism by which marine life buffers the effects of global climatic shifts, and how they can compensate for predictable contractions at warmer limits as the modern climatic crisis unfolds."While, range contractions can have very negative impacts if vanishing ranges are composed of unique and diverse populations."This is certainly the case off the coast of Brittany."