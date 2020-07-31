The good news is that nobody died, but millions of people throughout the region were definitely deeply alarmed when they felt it.A magnitude 4.2 earthquake gave the Los Angeles region a predawn wake-up call Thursday, triggering local alerts from the state's new quake warning system but resulting in no reports of significant damage.
The 4:29 a.m. jolt was centered in the northern San Fernando Valley and occurred at a depth of 5.5 miles (8.9 kilometers), the U.S. Geological Survey said. Dozens of aftershocks followed.
After experiencing tremendous shaking at her house, Khloe Kardashian posted her startled reaction on Twitter...
If she thought that quake was really bad, just wait until she sees what is coming.A number of celebrities who were jolted awake by the tremors shared their reactions on Twitter, including Khloé Kardashian, who said the event felt much more serious than the official numbers suggested.
"Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary!" Kardashian, 36, tweeted. "Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed."
According to the USGS, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake would be 63,095 times bigger than the quake that just happened, and it would be 15,848,931 times more powerful.
Of course we don't know if "the Big One" will be exactly that magnitude, but I wanted to give you some idea of how incredibly destructive it will be when it arrives.
For decades, California residents have been warned about "the Big One", and it hasn't happened yet. So a lot of people have been lulled into a false sense of security, and that is a huge mistake.
Scientists continue to assure us that it is just a matter of time before it strikes. In fact, Dr. Michio Kaku insists that "the Big One" is "way overdue"...
And when it arrives, it could literally devastate the entire California coastline.He tweeted: "The last Big One in the LA area was in 1680, over 300 years ago."
"The average cycle time for big earthquakes on the San Andreas fault is 135 years. We are way overdue."
According to Fox News, one study found that the full length of the San Andreas fault could potentially "unzip all at once"....
If such a seismic event took place, would part of California snap off like a cracker and fall into the Pacific Ocean like many people believe?For years, scientists believed the mighty San Andreas — the 800-mile-long fault running the length of California where the Pacific and North American plates meet — could only rupture in isolated sections.
But a recent study by federal, state and academic researchers showed that much of the fault could unzip all at once, unleashing a rare, singular catastrophe. Now, insurers have used that research to come up with a new analysis of the damage that could be caused by statewide break of the San Andreas.
No, that is not the way that it works.
However, there is no denying that vast portions of southern California are just barely above sea level, and scientists tell us that there have been earthquakes in the past that have caused parts of southern California to suddenly sink by as much as three feet.
If a large enough earthquake happened and huge areas of southern California were suddenly several feet below sea level, there wouldn't be anything to keep the Pacific Ocean from rushing in. It would truly be a nightmare scenario, and one team of scientists found that such a scenario is actually quite realistic...
Cal State Fullerton professor Matt Kirby was one of the scientists that worked on that study, and he says that the process would "happen relatively instantaneously"...The Big One may be overdue to hit California, but scientists near LA have found a new risk for the area during a major earthquake.
They claim that if a major tremor hits the area, it could plunge large parts of California into the sea almost instantly.
If you live in southern California, that should chill you to the core.'It´s something that would happen relatively instantaneously,' Kirby said.
'Probably today if it happened, you would see seawater rushing in.'
Because this is not just a theoretical exercise. As I detail in my brand new book, this will happen someday.
We are moving into a time of increased seismic activity, and the entire globe will be shaken as extremely violent seismic events erupt with frightening regularity.
Residents of the west coast need to especially be concerned, because the entire west coast sits directly along the infamous "Ring of Fire". In addition to a massive earthquake along the San Andreas fault, scientists are also warning us that it is just a matter of time before there is a colossal seismic event along the Cascadia Subduction Zone, and there are signs that several volcanoes along the west coast (including Mt. Rainier) are starting to reawaken.
In addition, we should also keep a close eye on Mt. Popocatepetl down in Mexico, because it has been belching clouds of hot ash with alarming regularity lately.
Of course the mockers will continue to mock the scientific warnings and they will continue to mock articles like this until the day comes when they aren't able to mock anymore.
If you don't want to believe what I am telling you, and you just want to cling to the belief that everything will be just fine somehow, go ahead and do that.
And tomorrow when you wake up everything probably will be just fine.
But one disaster will suddenly strike, and at that moment you will realize that you should have heeded the warnings while you still had the chance.
