The Taliban and Afghan government have announced a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday starting on July 31, as the United States presses for the start of delayed intra-Afghan peace talks.Ross Wilson, charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, welcomed the announcements, saying Afghans "deserve to celebrate the holiday in peace.""I look forward to both sides fulfilling their commitments and moving quickly to intra-Afghan negotiations," he wrote on Twitter The announcements come as U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is trying to revive peace talks with visits to Pakistan and the Afghan capital, as well as Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office.Although the Taliban have refrained from attacking U.S. and NATO forces, militants continue to stage near daily attacks on Afghan security forces.A major hurdle in launching intra-Afghan talks is the completion of prisoner exchanges.Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on July 28 that peace talks with the Taliban could begin "in a week's time," following a prisoner exchange.To date, Kabul has freed about 4,000 militants and the Taliban nearly 800 government forces. The Taliban have accused Afghan security forces of re-arresting insurgents who had been released.Ghani urged the Taliban to agree to a "permanent and comprehensive cease-fire" during any peace talks. He said Taliban attacks have killed 3,560 government forces and wounded 6,781 others since the U.S.-Taliban deal was signed in February.With reporting by AFP, AP, dpa, and Reuters