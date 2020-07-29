Southern Spain meteor
This stunning meteor overflew the south of Spain on 2020 July 29 at about 2:31 local time (equivalent to 0:31 universal time). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at around 57,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 78 km over the province of Granada, and ended at a height of around 41 km over the province of Jaén.

The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event was spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), and Calar Alto.