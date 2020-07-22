This beautiful meteor overflew the south of Spain on 2020 July 22 at about 3:49 local time (equivalent to 1:49 universal time). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at around 220,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 120 km over the Gulf of Cadiz (Atlantic Ocean), and ended at a height of around 75 km over the sea level.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event was spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla and Calar Alto.