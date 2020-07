© REUTERS / Mohammed Salem

Economic Woes Strangling Many

Numbers Keep Climbing

Suicide rates have spiked in Gaza since the outbreak of the pandemic which worsened an already unstable economic situation in the region. Suleiman Al Ajouri was just one of 35 young people who took their own lives in 2020 and a human rights activist says a future that curerntly offers few solutions is looking even bleaker.Gaza native Suleiman Al Ajouri was only 23 years old when he committed suicide at the beginning of July, devastating his family and friends.At the time, nobody took it seriously but when Suleiman was gone his post made perfect sense and his friend, Adham, whose real name cannot be revealed for security reasons, says he understood the reasons that pushed him to make that decision.A lack of a romantic relationship and many of his friends, who refused to cope with the dire political and economic situation, having left Gaza, made Suleiman feel lonely and isolated.He too repeatedly tried to leave the Gaza Strip and had even applied for a visa to Turkey but was forced to withdraw his papers after realising that he wouldn't be able to collect enough money to fund his relocation costs. The latter usually runs into the thousands of dollars.Although Suleiman attended university, his future, at least the way he saw it, didn't give him a ray of hope. Penniless, jobless, and with no opportunities, Suleiman was desperately trying to change Gaza, protesting against its Hamas government which he believed had deprived people of their basic rights.One such rally took place in 2019 but just as with other demonstrations against the government, this one too was violently dispersed by the Islamic group. Suleiman was arrested and even after his release he was constantly harassed by Hamas."All Suleiman wanted was to live a normal and dignified life, a life that would enable him to fulfill his ambitions. But this oppressive government, as well as the Palestinian Authority, which doesn't care about us, cut his dreams short", Adham complained.But Suleiman was not the only victim of their policies.Gaza's economy rapidly deteriorated after Hamas, an Islamic group deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel, took control over the Strip in 2007. Shortly afterward Israel imposed a blockade over the entire area and the economic situation in Gaza deteriorated, pushing the enclave's unemployment and poverty numbers to unprecedented heights."Many young people don't know how to deal with this situation. It's difficult to be in your thirties without a job, family and hope, and this is why many fall into depression and choose what they think is an easier option - taking their own lives".Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March, Hamas, who wanted to curb the spread of the disease, has introduced several measures to keep the pandemic at bay. Apart from imposing a full lockdown, authorities also closed down schools, government institutions and businesses, a move that resulted in many Gazans losing their jobs And this has led Adham to believe that even if the authorities do manage to contain the disease, the future will still look gloomy for many youngsters living in the blockaded enclave."Hamas will not relinquish power and [Palestinian Authority President - ed.] Mahmoud Abbas will not help to ease the situation. And while authorities provide no psychological help to the masses suffering from the unstable political and fiscal situation, youths in Gaza will continue to lose their lives".