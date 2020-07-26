Carcass of a whale washed ashore in Kochi coast at Manassery Fishing Spot on Friday.The carcass of the whale seemed to be two weeks old as per the knowledge of the local fishermen who were the first to notice it.The disgusting stench of the carcass had spread to the whole neighbourhood causing nausea and other unpleasant situations.Forest officials had inspected the scene and have no clue as to how the enormous marine mammal died and washed up on the beach. However, before the whale could be brought to shore for an examination to ascertain its death, the giant creature was washed back into the sea on Saturday.