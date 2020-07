© Paul Grover for the Telegraph



Sainsbury's and Asda say it is not their responsibility to police customersSainsburys, Asda, Co-op and Costa Coffee are among retailers saying they have no intention of policing the laws, which carry a penalty of a £100 fine.After weeks of confusion, the Government on Thursday issued guidance, setting out the situations and venues in which face coverings must be worn.The new advice sets out situations in which shoppers will be expected to wear coverings - but to be ready to remove them if challenged. Those buying alcohol, or visiting a bank or post office, could be asked to show their full face, in order to prove identity, or age.With police reluctant to enforce the new laws, the Government is forced to enlist the help of retailers in ensuring the changes are made.But it says: "Businesses are encouraged to take reasonable steps to encourage customers to follow the law, including through signs and providing other information in store."Tesco said it would be selling face coverings at the entrance and Waitrose said staff would be at the entrance to stores reminding customers of the requirement.Customers will be "required" to wear a face covering in Greggs, the bakers. And fast food chain McDonald's said takeaway customers will need to wear face coverings but those who eat in the restaurant will not unless they are moving around the premises. The Government guidance says coverings must be worn in places including shops, supermarkets, banks, building societies and post offices. Exemptions include visitors to museums, cinemas, concert halls, theatres, hairdressers, gyms and leisure centres, dentists and opticians.Anyone who fails to wear a face mask - defined by the Government as a "fabric covering, scarf or bandana" - covering their nose and mouth will be risking a £100 fine from the police, the Government said.Matt Hancock, Health and Care Secretary, said: "As we move into the next stage of easing restrictions for the public, it is vital we continue to shop safely so that we can make the most of our fantastic retail industry this summer."Everyone must play their part in fighting this virus by following this new guidance."The guidance states that the role of the police is to "engage, explain, encourage and finally enforce as a last resort".The British Medical Association (BMA) on Thursday night questioned why it took so long for mandatory face coverings to be introduced, and criticised the Government for only issuing guidance on the matter the day before the rules come in.Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chairman, said the measures were "long overdue" but said weeks of uncertainty had "done nothing to inspire public confidence".Police and crime commissioners for Devon and Cornwall and Thames Valley have said officers will not attend incidents where shoppers refuse to wear masks, unless they turn violent.The Prime Minister's official spokesman said on Thursday: "With shops, we would expect them to give advice to customers and remind them that they should be wearing a face covering and I'm sure the overwhelming majority of the public will do so."Children under 11 are exempt, as well as those with disabilities, or a range of health conditions including breathing difficulties and other respiratory conditions, dementia and autism.Latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows 71 per cent of adults are now wearing a covering when they leave home, up from 61 per cent in a week.Public Health England (PHE) on Thursday warned parents not to buy face coverings for babies and young children, after health officials found retailers targeting the young. They warned that children under the age of three are at risk of choking and suffocating if their faces are covered.It came as scientists set out advice that home-made face coverings should be at least two layers thick - with three layers better - for preventing the spread of droplets from speaking, coughing and sneezing.Although Department of Health guidance states that wearing a scarf is sufficient, a new study in the BMJ Thorax journal study suggests that the fabric would need to be folded several times for full protection.Experts used a high-speed to capture the light reflected by droplets and aerosols expelled during speaking, coughing and sneezing, while a volunteer wore different types of mask.They found that while one layer of cotton T-shirt material is "fairly" effective as a barrier against droplets expelled during speaking, two are "significantly better at reducing the droplet spread caused by coughing and sneezing".Three layers are even better, the researchers from the University of New South Wales in Australia said, while surgical masks are best of all.