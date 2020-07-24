The event was recorded at approximately five in the afternoon, witnesses did not hesitate to record the spectacular and dark moment, being a phenomenon rarely seen at the Alaska Summit in Sololá, about three hours from the capital.
Elements of the Fire Department gave attention to the families of a sector of zone 6 that were affected, who were waiting for government help.
Read more (article in Spanish).
En Chimaltenango, Guatemala 😕 pic.twitter.com/symZcQHcG9— Mr. Díaz 😎 (@mrdiaz_sv) July 22, 2020