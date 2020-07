© Getty Images / Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media



Who are the witnesses?

Some efforts, some peace

George Galloway was a member of the British Parliament for nearly 30 years. He presents TV and radio shows (including on RT). He is a film-maker, writer and a renowned orator. Follow him on Twitter @georgegalloway

The British Parliament's Russia report gives no examples of interference by Moscow in UK politics. That alone should reduce it to the risible, but there is much more.The Russia report, over which the British state has labored mightily, has finally been revealed, nearly a year late, to be a mouse. Well, not really mightily - it is only 50 pages long and much of this is asterisks, the new 'redacted.' It was delayed for transparently political reasons, as an example of our old friend, "the rules-based order."Like much of Western policy, the "rules" are more honored in the breach, from Yugoslavia through Libya, the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris Accords, the INF Treaty, the Open Skies Treaty, and much more.As he often does, BBC guru Andrew Neil - an anti-Russia hawk - said it best on Twitter during the press conference to launch the report:Exactly.This report doesn't even pass the "highly likely" test of Salisbury fame.NO examples are given of Russian interference. Just "open-sourced reporting" i.e. not information from Britain's SEVEN intelligence agencies. It emerges in the report thatThat alone should reduce the report to the risible, but there is more, much more.First, let me define what "open-sourced reporting" is.Thus, the case that Russia interfered in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum is based on "open-sourced commentary." I am writing this column for RT (as I do every week) and I am on RT television more than any other person I know - literally seven days a week. As a matter of fact, RT's coverage of the Scottish referendum was admirably balanced, at least compared to the BBC's!In other words, it is mere gossip, just like my "story" about Laura and Boris.And then there are the "expert witnesses" who are given "special thanks" in the report.It's difficult to know with whom to start, but let's look first at the egregious example of. Steele spent a brief period in Russia as a British intelligence agent. His Orbis Business Intelligence, a freelance agency of ex-spooks, authored the 'dirty dossier' on Donald Trump, now discredited at huge political and financial cost to America by, among others, the Mueller Report, which based itself upon it.Inter alia, the report claimed the existence of kompromat on Trump relating to Russian girls wetting themselves with delight at being in a hotel room in Moscow with Donald J. Trump.Trump could easily prove that his levels of germaphobia rivaled those of the late Howard Hughes and is the man least likely to enjoy a wetting from prostitutes. This shot a major, er, hole in the imagined scenario.Steele's associatewas reportedly the MI6 handler of one Sergei Skripal, his near neighbor in Salisbury, and a regular taker of tea with the retired British spy.The report authors also thanked, the head of the Hermitage Capital Management investment fund, who was a main driving force behind the Magnitsky Act. The grandson of a former leader of the Communist Party of the USA, Browder is a fugitive from Russian justice. He was sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in prison for tax evasion.In the words of the famous prostitute Mandy Rice-Davies in the Old Bailey during the Profumo affair, "Well, he would say that, wouldn't he?"Then there's. Anne (an American) is Britain's foremost Cold-War zealot who's hawkish, sometimes unhinged, scribbling has earned her attachment to every right-wing think tank and publication worthy of the name. Her husband is a hardline Polish politician who makes his wife look like Snow White.And, er, that's it.Apart from the proposal to substitute the Official Secrets Act with a new Espionage Act, another to enact a McCarthy-era-style Foreign Agent Registration Act, a proposal to give MI5 powers over the Electoral Commission, demands to further terrorize social media companies into toeing the line of the state, and other such Integrity Initiative measures, that really is it. Talk about an anti-climax!Britain has always hated President Putin. And you can see why. They wanted, they say, to make Russia a "partner" during the era when Russia was lying drunk on the floor, having its pockets picked by Western interests (and some of the very oligarchs fingered in the report). But they lost interest in that when Putin dragged Russia off the floor and restored both national pride and international prestige to the country. Nowhere is this more true than in the field of international relations.Peace being a victory for Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the alphabet soup of Islamist extremism. Some efforts, some peace!