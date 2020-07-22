Two persons have been killed in elephant attack near Gailo village under Dhenkanal Sadar Forest range in Odisha.The deceased have been identified as Phagua Dehury and Siba Dehury of Gunudei village said police.Phagua and his nephew Siba, who belong to the fishermen community, had gone to river Brahmani yesterday for fishing."Two persons of our village Gundeipur have been killed in an elephant attack. One is Phagunath Dehury(55) and other is his nephew Siba(20). They are fishermen and their occupation is fishing. While they were returning home after fishing they were attacked by an elephant leading to their death," said Sarpanch Gundeipur Panchayat Jyotirmayee Lenka."Siba Dehury and Phagua Dehury from Jhara Sahi of Gunadei village had gone to the river for fishing in the evening yesterday and while they were returning home in the night they were attacked by an elephant near the Gailo farm," said ASI, Hindol Road Police Outpost Akshay Das."As they did not return home in the night, their families searched for them in the morning and found their bodies crushed by the elephant. We shall be conducting an inquest", Das added.