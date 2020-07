"The indictment said that in the aftermath of the attack, [combat soldier Yaakov] Shimba kicked Zarhum in the head and upper body with force. It said [Prison Services officer Ronen] Cohen threw a bench onto him, and after another man removed the bench he took it and again dropped it on the prone man."

Yesterday, an unbelievable verdict came down at the Beersheba District Court in Israel:Two Israeli security officers were acquitted in a case involving the lynching of Haftom Zarhum, an Eritrean refugee, although they were. The judge cited "reasonable doubt".The bloodthirsty mob lynching in October 2015 was part of a string of " mistaken identity " incidents in Israel. A terror attack had in fact taken place earlier at the Beersheba central bus station; a man from an unrecognized Bedouin village in the Negev opened fire, killing a soldier and wounding 11 others.Zarhum was a passerby, who was. A police spokesman in the wake of the incident said that it was "not clear if [Zarhum] is involved with the event or if he was shot due to his exterior appearance."Zarhum was shot 8 times.The two officers were in that mob. The Times of Israel notes:The indictment states that although Zarhum was one of the most seriously wounded in the fracas, he was evacuated to hospital(per Haaretz )., when they still believed that Zarhum was the shooter.It is important to note, that the autopsy concluded that Zarhum died from his gunshot wounds, not from the beatings, but the beatings were severe. The prosecution stated that "the defendants committed serious acts of violence towards the late citizen Haftom Zarhum, who was already shot, wounded and profusely bleeding, from a motive of vengeance and in order to relieve their anger, and not as the defendants claimed from self-defense".Originally, four people were charged in this case, and two of them were civilians. The civilians took a plea bargain in 2018 which downgraded the charge from "causing injury with grave intent" (which entails potential 20 years prison) to "abusing the helpless".and eight months of probation and was ordered to pay NIS 2,000 (approximately $550) compensation to Zarhum's family.But the security officers would not take a deal - they pleaded not guilty, and they got what they wanted from the judge - acquittal.The judge Aharon Mishnayot has a long record as a military legal advisor and judge (from 1990, judge from 1998), and he spent the last part of his military career 2007-2013 as head judge of the military courts in the Occupied West Bank.The judge stated that after having seen the evidence,that the (mostly lone wolf) attacks of the time had "created an atmosphere of fear and panic in the public", and that he could not "ignore the connection of the event to the frequent terror events that had occurred in the state in those days, before the event at hand and the implications that this may have on the state of awareness of the involved".The judge added, that that while the prosecution stated that the defendants could distinguish between "neutralizing a terrorist or who seemed to be one, and attacking an innocent person",- victims of an "unfortunate circumstance".But what about Zarhum?And were not the lynchers creating this deadly circumstance in a singular way? After all, he was just a passerby, killed for his skin color. Alma Bilbash noted a comparative case on her Facebook page: in 2005 an Israeli soldier, Eden Nathan Zada , opened fire on a bus at the Palestinian-Israeli village of Shefa-Amr, killing four and wounding twelve. After having been restrained and handcuffed, he was beaten to death by the crowd. So here we had an actual, certain, terror attack, with an ensuing lynching of the terrorist.Let's put aside the lopsided power structure of Palestinians in Israel in relation to the Jewish State. Orly Noy notes in her Facebook post another comparison - to the case of Shlomo Haim Pinto from 2015, an Israeli Jew, who decided to stab a Palestinian in a supermarket out of a "spiritual calling",Noy comments that. If Razkan was not Jewish, it is possible to assume that judge Mishnayot from the Zarhum case would have acquitted Pinto due to "reasonable doubt". She summarizes the "race pyramid that prevails here":Commenting on yesterday's verdict,Cohen is not the only hero in the killing of Hafton Zarhum.. Hacohen testified in the case two years ago and although admitting to not even having read the charges, he opined that charging the soldier is "immoral" and that the soldier is "worthy of respect" since he "didn't shoot one bullet". (Neither did George Floyd's killer, Derek Chauvin, notes Edith Breslauer on Facebook.)Another general who testified in 2018, Dan Biton, opined that the soldier acted "calmly", even when he cursed Zarhum.Just imagine how it would have been if Shimba had a bad day. It was a good day after all, per general Biton.There was no doubt that Haftom Zarhum was lynched. There is absolutely no doubt that the two defendants were a central part of his lynching. But because they suspected Zarhum was a terrorist, although they never saw him touching a fly nor posing any kind of danger to them, in fact was incapacitated, their bloodthirsty revenge was "reasonable". That's "reasonable doubt" for you, in Israeli Newspeak.