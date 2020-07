© Getty Images / Linnea Rheborg

A police chief in Sweden rejected as "political activism" the view of two university scholars who claimed that law enforcers are driving criminality up with alleged "racism," instead of solving the problem.Lund University's Ida Nafstad and Amin Parsa wrote an opinion piece in a local newspaper Sydsvenskan, claiming that the police was "an outdated power based on structural racism".The scholars added that by checking certain neighborhoods (the police's National Operations Department labels them "especially vulnerable areas"), the police produce crime statistics that legitimize more control of poor neighborhoods, while well-to-do areas are not controlled in the same way at all.Some districts in Swedish cities have effectively become no-go zones where, as some media report, even the police are instructed not to patrol. The police deny that such zones exist.In 2019, UPS postal service announced it had stopped delivering mail to some areas of Malmo due to the high risk posed to their drivers.Concluding their opinion article, Nafstad and Parsa suggested the police must be dismantled or, at least, reduced. That, according to the scientists, could be an alternative to the alleged racist tactics as people need more jobs, not police officers and drone surveillance.Nord has been rather a controversial person himself. In 2017, the country's attorney general vowed to launch an investigation over Nord's suggestions of deporting Islamic extremists from the country. The case was never opened, however, as the officer apologized for his remarks.According to a study conducted for the Global Village Foundation, 53 percent of respondents in Sweden said that police development had moved in the right direction over the past five years.Meanwhile, calls to defund the police have gained momentum in the US, where the Black Lives Matter movement believes Americans can survive without law enforcement as it is now.This is a response to brutality and racial inequalities in policing. Defunding the force does not necessarily mean getting rid of the police altogether. Rather, it would mean reducing police budgets and reallocating those funds to education, public health, housing, and youth services.