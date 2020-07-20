© Xi'an Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

Archaeologists working at the starting point of the Silk Road in northwest China's Shaanxi province have unearthed a group of ancient tombs dating back around 2,000 years to the early days of the Han dynasty.More than 2,200 pieces of jade clothing were unearthed in the grandest of the tombs and their restoration will provide an important reference for the study of the jade clothes system during the reign of the dynasty. The excavation of the tombs is also set to yield valuable insights into the burial customs of the time.The Han dynasty ran from 202 BC to 220 AD and is considered a golden age in Chinese history. The Silk Road trade route was established during this time and its starting point in Xi'an contributed to the city being one of China's Four Great Ancient Capitals.