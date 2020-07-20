terry crews
Actor Terry Crews said that he was never afraid of the Ku Klux Klan when he was younger and was more afraid of people "discouraging free thought."

Crews condemned entertainer Nick Cannon last week for anti-Semitic remarks he made during an episode of his YouTube show.

"We have to include this white voice, this Hispanic voice, this Asian voice. We have to include it RIGHT NOW, because if we don't ... it's going to slip into something we are really not prepared for," Crews tweeted after Cannon promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.


Some on Twitter slammed Crews's pushback on Cannon, with one person saying, "You going so hard against nick cannon, but when you fall, NO BLACK PERSON will have your back."

Crews responded to the user by saying that he was more afraid of "people like you" than the Ku Klux Klan when he was young.

"When I was young, I was never afraid of the KKK...It was people like you," he responded. "The threats, the intimidation, discouraging free thought, and 'the insult of acting white'. [sic] My heart breaks because your behavior only reveals you don't know how powerful you are."


The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has previously voiced his opinion that the Black Lives Matter movement doesn't care about all black people because it remains silent on issues such as inner-city violence.

"Black people need to hold other black people accountable," Crews said during an interview with CNN's Don Lemon. "If anything is going to change, we ourselves, we need to look at our own communities and look at each other and say this thing cannot go down."

"All black lives matter," he added.