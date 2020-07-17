Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
The Babylon Bee
Fri, 17 Jul 2020 22:29 UTC
The quiet, serene room will allow news agencies to take their crying, wailing, fussy reporters into a separate space to calm them down so the press briefings can continue without interruption.
"If you notice one of your reporters starting to tear up, just take them into the cry room and soothe them before joining us again," said Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. "There are pictures of Obama, bottles of kombucha, and some Tickle-You-Biden plushies in there to keep them occupied and help them feel safe."
"Hey, wait a minute! Are you saying we're babies!?" shouted one reporter, tears welling up in his eyes.
"Well, yes," McEnany replied.
"That's... that's mean!" His lip began to quiver and he was forced to excuse himself to the cry room.
"WAAAAHHH!!!" cried Jim Acosta. "ORANGE MAN BAD! ORANGE MAN BAD!" One of his fellow CNN reporters cradled him in her arms and took him out into the cry room with an apologetic look on her face.
The cry room may need expanding soon, however, since every single reporter except OANN's Chanel Rion was sent to the cry room during the first press briefing. Rion pointed and laughed at them as they went into the cry room, calling them "dumb babies," which made them cry harder.
Cause and effect: Comet C/2020 F3 (Neowise) + noctilucent clouds. Italian Alps, 8 July 2020
Many are called but few get up.
- Oliver Herford
Recent Comments
Other news outlets are reporting that people are being grabbed off the streets and put into unmarked cars by these masked, camouflaged "cops." A...
Biden being 'selected' for 2020 wouldn't surprise me any more than Trump being selected in 2016. Of course Biden would immediately 'die with...
Corruption does seem to be pretty rampant throughout the Government and law enforcement. Goodness knows how far and deep it goes!
It seems unlikely that such a large and extensive enterprise would only have 2 people running it and procuring for them.
Only a white supremacist would want to see a reduction in abortion rates .... good BLM supporters cheer their local Planned Parenthood UN...