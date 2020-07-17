A waterspout was seen spinning off Black Bay in Plaquemines County, Louisiana, on Tuesday, July 14. Justin Derouen captured the video while working aboard a jack-up barge boat in the area, he said.Derouen told Storyful he shot the video from a distance of a mile and a half. "[I] was able to get pretty amazing footage of Mother Nature at work," Derouen said.The National Weather Service in New Orleans gave a significant weather advisory for the southeastern Plaquemines Parish area on July 15. The storm was expected to bring winds reaching up to 30 mph (48 km/h).Credit: Justin Derouen via Storyful