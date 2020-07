© REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has prohibited cities from forcing residents to wear masks in public, voiding requirements put in place by some local governments. The move led to one mayor hurling incendiary accusations at Kemp.Angered by the order, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed the governor "does not give a damn about us" and was putting lives at risk."It is officially every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can. In #Savannah, we will continue to keep the faith and follow the science. Our masks will continue to be available," he wrote on Facebook.There are also questions about the legality of mask mandates. Kemp's order coincided with a legal opinion issued by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who argued that his state's mask requirement was unlawful.