Meta, Putumayo and Antioquia Departments

Fatalities

Social Media

🗣En esta temporada de lluvias hemos invertido más de $1.800 millones. Cerca de $300 en ayudas humanitarias y $1.500 en maquinaria amarilla para mitigar riesgos en 10 municipios y devolverle la tranquilidad a la comunidad @GobAntioquiahttps://t.co/UU5p1YnhTc — Dapard Antioquia (@DapardAntioquia) July 13, 2020

Wide areas of Colombia haveFlooding in Meta Department affected the municipalities of El Castillo, Lejanías, El Dorado, Guamal, Cubarral, Granada, Acacias and Villavicencio. The departmental government reported on 06 July that 1,245 families were affected and 131 families evacuated.The Meta government said the Ariari, Guape, Guamal, Guayuriba, Urichare, Cumaral and La Cal rivers all overflowed after heavy rain in early July.Hundreds of homes were damaged by flooding in Sibundoy and Mocoa municipalities of Putumayo Department on 04 July, 2020. Media report over 2,000 families were affected.Meanwhile in Antioquia, the departmental government reports that 4,575 people have been affected by heavy rains and winds and 39 homes have been destroyed, with Vigía del Fuerte municipality the worst affected areas after the Atrato, Murrí and Arquía rivers broke their banks around 08 July. Severe flooding was also reported in Yalí municipality, where a state of disaster was declared. Colombia Civil Defence reported rain-related fatalities in El Bagre (2) and in Caldas municipality.including in Samaná, Caldas Department, Chaparral in Tolima department and Timbiquí in Cauca.