© Christina House / For The Times



Doctors said the treatments should not have been carried out without the parents' consent.

treatment of gender dysphoria

The teen, whose identity is being withheld because of his age, was diagnosed with, two days after he was arrested and housed at Eastlake Juvenile Hall in June 2019, the lawsuit said. Medical records reviewed by The Times show that the teen's testosterone levels were "slightly high" when the doctor who diagnosed him prescribed daily doses of estrogen.Estrogen regulates the development of female sexual characteristics and reproduction. Men produce the hormone at much lower levels.The lawsuit described the treatment as "experimental." The doctor who prescribed the estrogen, Danny Wang, could not be reached for comment.Los Angeles County's juvenile detention facilities are overseen by the Probation Department. Medical needs are provided by Juvenile Court Health Services, which falls under the county Department of Health Services. In an e-mail, a Department of Health Services representative confirmed that Wang has been employed by the county since 2012 but declined to comment on his current status with the agency, describing it as a "confidential personnel matter." The department declined to comment on the lawsuit.The boy's father, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect his son's identity, said he found out about the estrogen pills when he visited the juvenile hall one weekend last July."When I found out they were giving him the pill, I was like, why didn't they ask me? When I found out what kind of pill was it, I was like, this is terrible," the father said.The father said he later confronted Oh, the medical director, over the phone. Oh admitted that Wang had made "a mistake," the father said. The health services representative declined to comment on Oh's alleged remark due to the ongoing litigation.Reports from probation officers about a youth's time in custody can carry significant weight at sentencing hearings, and the teen's case had not been adjudicated at the time Wang prescribed him the estrogen, Ouchi said."As a teenager, he felt self-conscious already," Ouchi said. "Going through these changes made it a lot more traumatic for him."Sara Coffey, director of child and adolescent psychiatry at Oklahoma State University, said ODD is normally diagnosed in children between the ages of 6 and 12. Children diagnosed with the disorder often struggle with authority, in school or in social settings. Common treatments include family therapy or medications that have had success in aiding juveniles with ADHD, including Ritalin and Adderall.James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times.