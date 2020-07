© Sputnik / Burcu Okutan

"We urge the Government of Turkey to continue to maintain the Hagia Sophia as a museum, as an exemplar of its commitment to respect the faith traditions and diverse history that contributed to the Republic of Turkey, and to ensure it remains accessible to all".

"A country where every day calls to prayer are recited from its 80,000 mosques, where prayers are performed five times a day, will now go and re-conquer one of the biggest symbols of the Orthodox world. Is that so?... Would you have enjoyed it so much if a mosque at the center of Europe were converted into a church?"

"Turkey's Armenian, Greek and Assyrian (or Syriac) communities disappeared as a result of a staggered campaign of genocide beginning in 1894, perpetrated against them by their Muslim neighbors... By 1924, the Christian communities of Turkey and its adjacent territories had been destroyed".

Giulio Meotti, Cultural Editor for Il Foglio, is an Italian journalist and author.

"The city that Constantine had protected for more than a thousand years... has now undergone, in this unfortunate year, the destruction by the Turks. I suffer at the thought that the temple of Saint Sophia, famous all over the world, has been destroyed or desecrated. This is a second death for Homer, a second passing for Plato". These words by the great humanist, Enea Silvio Piccolomini, who became Pope Pius II, were written five centuries ago, after the great Christian city of Constantinople fell to the Ottomans.Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued an unprecedented decree converting Hagia Sophia once again into a mosque.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated On May 29, 1453, Sultan Mehmet II, riding a white horse, arrived at the Hagia Sophia, the cathedral of "Divine Wisdom" built a thousand years earlier by the Byzantine Emperor Justinian I. Sultan Mehmet II, after bringing an end to the great Christian Byzantine empire, prayed to Allah in the largest church of Eastern Christianity."It's like if Saint Peter's had been turned into a mosque," said Michael Talbot, a lecturer of history at the University of Greenwich. "It's the fact that the seat of that church is no longer operating as a church and is in the hands of a rival religion".It was to have been the emblem of a new Turkey, capable of blending the features of the East and the West.Last week, after Erdogan's new decree, Islamists, shouting "Allahu Akbar", converged on the former cathedral. The site will be reopen for Muslim prayers as a mosque on July 24. According to Ertugrul Özkök, writing in the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet:By appropriating the building, the defenders of political Islam seem to be trying to " erase Turkey's Christian past ". According to Benny Morris and Dror Ze'evi, in their book, The Thirty-Year Genocide: Turkey's Destruction of Its Christian Minorities, 1894-1924:For Erdogan and the Islamists, Hagia Sophia is the prime symbol of Christianity's subjugation to Islam. "Hagia Sophia is the symbol of conquest", said Yunus Genç, who heads the Istanbul branch of the Anatolian Youth Association. "It belongs to us".Four popes have visited the former cathedral: St. Paul VI, St. John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis I. Yet, 24 hours after its conversion to a mosque, no major Christian leader or scholar has denounced Turkey's religious assault on the Hagia Sophia.and even then had set his sights on taking back Hagia Sophia."Celebrating a conquest that took place more than five centuries ago may seem anachronistic, I would even say absurd, to European leaders", wrote the Turkish novelist Nedim Gürsel. "For Erdogan, the capture of Constantinople is another pretext for challenging the West". According to Tugba Tanyeri Erdemir, a research associate at the University of Pittsburgh, the transformation of Hagia Sophia might also "embolden extremists to intensify their campaign of forced conversion and destruction of minority heritage sites"."To convert it back to a mosque," said Turkey's Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk, "is to say to the rest of the world unfortunately we are not secular anymore".Extremists have also been imposing on Europe a new ideological crime, " Islamophobia ", and have been financing and witnessing the " extinction " of all that remains of the splendor of Eastern Christianity that used to glorify these lands six centuries before Islam. Now, Islamists are converting Hagia Sophia into a mosque. They are not doing it only in their countries. In France , they have also asked for churches to be converted into mosques.In Turkey, meanwhile. In fairness, in 2015, Turkey finally did approve a plan to build its first new church in 90 years.Erdogan, according to a French scholar of religions, Jean-Francois Colosimo, expecting "a civilizational Munich" -- a reference to the 1938 pact in which France and Britain surrendered Czechoslovakia to Hitler. Erdogan could not have chosen a better moment.When cartoons of Mohammed appeared in Danish and French newspapers in 2005, the Muslim world erupted in violence . The same year, when Newsweek reported an alleged desecration of a Koran in Guantanamo Bay, the Muslim world, before the magazine quickly retracted the article, flew into a rage. 'When Pope Benedict XVI in Regensburg asked Islam to renounce fanaticism and intolerance in 2014, the Muslim world again erupted in violence. When Israel, in 2017, installed metal detectors in a compound to protect sites holy to Muslims and Jews, Erdogan accused Israel of destroying the Islamic character of Jerusalem. Now, however, that Turkey is turning its most important formerly Christian monument into a mosque, there is no protest, only silence and mumbling , which are nothing but the soundtrack of the West's submission to Islam."An apathy reminiscent of the absence of solidarity when the Byzantine Christian civilization sank with the fall of Constantinople in May 1453", Ivan Rioufol wrote in Le Figaro. "Neither Venice, France, nor England has come to the aid of this resplendent part of their culture. The story repeats itself".