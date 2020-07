© AFP/File photo



In a blistering resignation letter, the columnist with history of anti-Palestinian activism says she was bullied by 'progressive' colleagues at the New York Times.The resignation of pro-Israel columnist Bari Weiss from the New York Times has fuelled an already raging debate in the United States about "cancel culture" and the changing media landscape where social media has given readers a platform to air their grievances against public figures, including journalists.Early on Tuesday, Weiss announced that she was quitting the Times citing a "hostile work environment" and lack of tolerance towards "centrist" voices such as herself by what she portrayed as a "progressive" orthodoxy that now controls whom and what gets published at the newspaper."Op-eds that would have easily been published just two years ago would now get an editor or a writer in serious trouble, if not fired," Weiss wrote in her resignation letter The campaign, which included a movie titled Columbia Unbecoming, prompted then-Congressman Anthony Weiner - whose political career later ended in a sexting scandal involving a teenager - to call on Columbia to fire Massad . The university also opened a probe into the allegations.While the columnist's supporters may be inclined to warn that one's career should not be defined by her student activism, Weiss did not cease her attacks on Israel's critics as a professional columnist.In the book, she also accuses Jeremy Corbyn of turning the Labour Party in the United Kingdom into a "hub of Jew hatred"."There is no issue of legitimate inquiry which is more likely to get you 'cancelled' than support for Palestinian rights," progressive commentator Krystal Ball wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.Palestinian-American activist Ahmad Abuznaid also dismissed the notion that Weiss was a "victim of silencing", calling on the Times to give her column space to a Palestinian rights advocate."Bari is just frustrated that people are no longer accepting her narrative. Not only are people not accepting of this one-sided narrative anymore, but they're calling it for what it is. And it's not just the Palestinian movement that's called her a bigot and a racist. It's her colleagues, and that says a lot," Abuznaid told MEE.In her resignation letter, Weiss accused her now-former co-workers who disagree with her views of bullying her, saying that she has been called "a Nazi and a racist" and her co-workers have complained about her frequent writing on Jewish issues."There are terms for all of this: unlawful discrimination, hostile work environment, and constructive discharge. I'm no legal expert. But I know that this is wrong," Weiss wrote.The author's critics dismissed her complaints, noting that the newspaper remains a bastion for centrism and home to several right-leaning columnists and editors.Just six months ago, the paper endorsed conservative Democrat Amy Klobuchar for president along with progessive Senator Elizabeth Warren.The Times has declined to comment on specific allegations in its former columnist's letter. But NYT's Head of communications, Eileen Murphy, told MEE in a statement that the newspaper is "committed to fostering an environment of honest, searching and empathetic dialogue between colleagues, one where mutual respect is required of all."The controversy also led to the resignation of Times opinion editor James Bennet On Monday, Weiss received support from several journalists and commentators with Caitlin Flanagan, a writer for the Atlantic calling the Times' treatment of her "unconscionable"."It's not civil, It's not in the reader's interest, and the well-documented culture of extreme harassment will, I hope, now come to light. This is the biggest media story in years," Flanagan wrote on Twitter.Donald Trump Jr also expressed support for Weiss, saying that her resignation "exposes the Times' rampant attacks on anyone who breaks from the far-left narrative".Weiss's resignation comes at a time of an ongoing debate around "cancel culture" and the limits of free speech in the United States especially around issues relating to identity amid renewed protests for racial justice."While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty," the letter reads.Weiss's name on the latter ignited accusations of hypocrisy. The columnist's attempt to get people in their trouble with their employers do not stop with Palestinian rights advocates. For example, in 2018, she tweeted at publications that run stories by freelance science journalist Erin Biba complaining that Biba had used a four-letter curse word while criticising an essay by Katie Roiphe."What kind of social media etiquette do @BBCScienceNews, @Newsweek, @sciam expect from their freelancers?" Weiss wrote in a now-deleted tweet.Abraham cited the recent case of a University of California Los Angeles professor who was placed under investigation for reading out excerpts from a Martin Luther King letter that included the n-word.He said pro-Israel groups have tried to silence Palestinian voices by threatening their job security.Abraham added that tolerance of dissenting opinions is the true test for freedom of expression."Everybody supports everyone that they agree with. That's a no-brainer. What the problem is: you have to allow people you disagree with to also speak."