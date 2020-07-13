© Getty

A 60-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard when she went to collect fodder for cattle in Manora forest range of Nainital forest division. Deceased Uma Devi was a resident of Saun village.This is the second leopard attack in a fortnight in the same area, leading to the conviction that the same leopard is behind both attacks. According to Nainital divisional forest officer (DFO) Bijulal (who uses only his first name), forest teams have installed cages and camera traps and are trying to find the leopard.A process has also been initiated to give the woman's family Rs 3 lakh compensation."Saturday's incident took place on the border of Ramnagar and Nainital forest divisions.It is the act of the same leopard as all these attacks happened in close vicinity of each other. The sites merely fall under separate forest divisions but are all in Nainital district. They are 1.5 km apart as the crow flies," said DFO Bijulal.