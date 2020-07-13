© Reuters/Lucas Jackson



CNN's Jake Tapper was confronted withduring the Covid-19 pandemic,"Some day someone will do a study on how many lives might have been saved if this happened in February or March," Tapper tweeted, reacting to the president being pictured for the first time wearing a mask.Shaming citizens for refusing to wear masks in public - despite many states and businesses requiring them - has become commonplace on social media, butCoincidentally, Tapper's The Lead was one of the many mainstream media outlets providing just such an update to people. A tweet highlighting that coverage was dug up and blasted across social media, withfor his now seemingly staunch stance on masks saving lives.In the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, leading health officials like Dr Anthony Fauci mainly warned against citizens buying masks because it could create a shortage that would affect hospitals in need of such supplies. On Tapper's program, however,like coughing or sneezing.Tapper, despite his newfound appreciation of masks, did not push back on anything Shenoy said.The CNN anchor eventually responded to criticisms by waving off his own perceived responsibility in the matter and claimed that "health experts getting it wrong on masks in Feb/March" would be part of this hypothetical study he is using to criticize Trump.