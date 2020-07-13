At least four people died after heavy rain in northeastern Turkey's Artvin province triggered floods, an official said Monday.Yilmaz Doruk, the provincial governor, told reporters that the flash flood occurred at 7.30 p.m. local time (1630GMT) on Sunday.While inspecting the Yusufeli district, Doruk said the flood hit the construction site of Yusufeli Dam.According to initial findings, he said one of the on-site workers lost his life.A family of three that was earlier reported missing was found dead in their vehicle as a result of search and rescue efforts.Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, gendarmerie forces and sniffer dogs are part of the rescue mission.Underlining heavy material damage, especially in the dormitory and office area, the governor said workers have been evacuated to a safer place but dozens of vehicles are still under debris.The Artvin-Erzurum road has been closed, and it would take time to clear the tunnel from sediments, he added.