Several rivers have broken their banks in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, southern Brazil, after days of heavy rain.Parts of Rio Grande do Sul have seen heavy rain throughout July. Rainfall was particularly intense from 06 to 08 July.. Four cities have declared an emergency situation: Arroio do Meio, São Jerônimo, Montenegro and Eldorado do Sul. Fatalities were reported in Caxias do Sul and Colinas.By 09 July, wide areas of Lajeado, Cruzeiro do Sul and Bom Retiro do Sul were flooded by the overflowing Taquari river.Evacuations were carried out in São Borja after the Uruguay rover broke its banks, also on 09 July. As of 11 July theThe Uruguay is also above alert levels further downstream at Itaqui and Uruguaiana.The Caí river broke its banks on 09 July, flooding homes in São Sebastião do Caí and displacing over 1,800 people.The city of Igrejinha is also badly affected after flooding from the Paranhana river. Over 500 homes have been damaged, displacing around 2,000 people.Meanwhile in the state capital, Porto Alegre region, rivers including the Guaíba have also overflowed, reportedly flooding thousands of homes.