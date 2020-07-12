Social Media

River has the right to reclaim what belonged to it. .. Urban man-made chaos with tacit support from administration has been the undoing of urban centres like Itanagar... God save united tribes of Arunachal ! pic.twitter.com/qm1MBB9tbA — JARPUM GAMLIN (@Jarpum) July 9, 2020

Massive landslide at Dokum Colony, Itanagar. Roadside shops washed away. Details awaited. Video courtesy: social media. pic.twitter.com/GshwC5Z4Fv — The Arunachal Times (@arunachaltimes_) July 9, 2020

At least 8 people have died after flooding and landslides in the eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives and said all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealed to the people residing in vulnerable places to maintain extreme caution and move to safer places. He also said that, as a measure of preparedness for the monsoon and to enable faster response to disaster, the state's Department of Disaster Management has set up 5 Regional Response Centre and have also pre-positioned State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.Itanagar is close to the border with Assam state where 63 people have died in flooding and landslides since the start of the monsoon rains.